West Asia conflict: Indian carriers cut 25% weekly int'l flights in May

Airlines in India have slashed 25 per cent of their weekly international flights in May because curbs on air space on account of the conflict in West Asia and restrictions on flying imposed by Pakistan are pushing up costs and forcing them to take longer routes, even as foreign carriers in India hold steady and expand.

Indian carriers have reduced 1,034 weekly international flights over May last year, a contraction of nearly 24.59 per cent, according to the data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. Business Standard has reviewed the data.

On the other hand, non-Indian airlines have seen only a marginal 1.2 per cent dip in weekly operations, demonstrating a more stable presence in the market, according to Cirium’s data.

As Indian airlines are now taking longer routes for international flights, and as global fuel prices (and consequently ATF prices) have dramatically increased, the share of ATF in an Indian airline’s operating costs has risen to as much as 50-60 per cent.

Airspace closure forces airlines to take longer, indirect routes. This increases flight time and fuel consumption. The impact is significant because in India aviation turbine fuel (ATF) on normal days makes up about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating costs.

For Indian airlines, this has compounded an existing problem. Pakistan’s airspace has remained shut for them since Operation Sindoor in May last year, leaving them squeezed between two restricted corridors.

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted military strikes on Iran, triggering widespread airspace closures across parts of West Asia.

Among Indian carriers, the pullback has been led by the Air India group. Air India Express has seen its weekly international flights fall from 959 to 451, a drop of 53 per cent.

Other carriers such as ANA and Buddha Air have increased eight flights each, Bhutan Airlines seven, Ethiopian Airlines six, and Japan Airlines four.

China Eastern has added 22 weekly flights while Cathay Pacific has increased its schedule by 14 in May this year as compared to May last year.

According to Cirium’s data, while Indian airlines have pulled back from international operations, several foreign carriers have expanded operations to India.

In a letter dated April 28, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had warned the government of a severe crisis.

Akasa Air is the only domestic carrier to post growth in international operations. It has increased weekly flights from 64 to 82, a rise of over 28 per cent, because it expands on short-haul overseas routes.

Market leader IndiGo has also reduced its international frequency by 150 flights to 1,687 per week.

Air India has reduced its weekly departures by 288 flights to 881. SpiceJet has cut over 60 per cent of its international operations, operating 70 weekly flights compared to 176 a year ago.

“The airline industry in India is under extreme stress and is on the verge of closing down or of stopping its operations,” it said.

Flagging the reasons behind the stress, the body said: “The dire condition of the aviation sector has been exacerbated by the West Asia War and the exorbitant increase in the price of ATF.”

It further underlined the impact on airline viability, noting that operations had become “completely unviable and resulting in significant losses for the aviation sector in April 2026”.