West Asia conflict may push Indian airlines' FY27 losses to ₹38K cr: ICRA

The Indian aviation industry's losses are expected to widen sharply in 2026-27 (FY27), with rating agency ICRA revising its net loss estimate to ₹36,000-38,000 crore from its earlier forecast of ₹11,000-12,000 crore, as the West Asia conflict, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, a weaker rupee and higher aircraft lease rentals weigh on airline finances. The revised projection is also higher than the industry's estimated net loss of ₹32,000-34,000 crore in FY26. ICRA had earlier estimated FY26 losses at ₹17,000-18,000 crore before revising them upwards. The rating agency also lowered its FY27 domestic passenger traffic growth forecast to 3-6 per cent from 6-8 per cent earlier, while reducing its projection for international passenger traffic growth for Indian carriers to 0-3 per cent from 8-10 per cent.

"The onset of the West Asia conflict since end-February 2026 is expected to result in subdued air passenger traffic growth in FY27. Additionally, increased costs due to depreciation of the INR against the USD, elevated ATF prices and an anticipated rise in lease rentals owing to continued aircraft deliveries have collectively led ICRA to revise its FY2027 net loss forecasts upwards to ₹36,000-38,000 crore, as these cost escalations may not be adequately passed on by way of fare hikes," the rating agency said. ICRA said it had earlier expected industry losses to narrow in FY27 on the back of improving passenger traffic. However, the West Asia conflict has disrupted international airspace, increased operating costs and slowed passenger traffic growth, prompting the agency to retain its negative outlook on the aviation sector.

"These revisions reflect the impact of the West Asia conflict, which has resulted in a hike in fares due to the cost escalations for the airlines and the anticipated curtailment of discretionary spending because of increased inflation. Further, flight cancellations amid airspace closures have impacted international air travel demand, with some of the carriers having already announced curtailment of international flights in the coming few months," ICRA said. Despite the weak outlook, domestic passenger traffic rose 11.3 per cent year-on-year to an estimated 15.64 million in May. ICRA said the increase was supported by a favourable base because travel demand had weakened in May last year following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Domestic passenger traffic during April-May grew 3.8 per cent year-on-year, while FY26 traffic increased 1.2 per cent. The agency said government measures, including the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0, lower airport charges, reductions in value-added tax on ATF by some states and the recently approved ATF price stabilisation fund, are expected to provide relief by improving liquidity and reducing fuel price volatility. However, it added that airline participation in the stabilisation mechanism would remain monitorable because global fuel prices have softened in recent weeks. ICRA noted that fuel accounts for 30-40 per cent of airline operating expenses. About 35-50 per cent of airline costs, including fuel, aircraft lease rentals and maintenance, are denominated in US dollars, leaving carriers exposed to rupee depreciation and elevated crude oil prices, it added.