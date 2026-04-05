West Asia conflict, airspace curbs likely to cost carriers ₹2.5K crore

The Air India group is also affected. Estimates suggest it is operating only 30-40 flights a day to the six GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), against a schedule of more than 100 flights to the region.

Redeploying surplus capacity to domestic routes is, however, far from straightforward. “We don’t know in advance how many flights are being permitted — it’s often a last-minute decision in places like Dubai or Abu Dhabi,” said a senior airline executive who did not wish to be named. “GCC carriers get priority in slot allocation. On certain routes like Ras Al Khaimah, traffic is largely one-way, with passengers returning to India. Aircraft have to depart empty, which is commercially unviable.”