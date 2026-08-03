Willie Walsh takes charge as IndiGo's new CEO, succeeds Pieter Elbers

Willie Walsh on Monday took charge as the CEO of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

A pilot and an aviation industry leader who just completed his tenure as the Director General of the global airlines' grouping IATA, Walsh's appointment as the CEO was announced by IndiGo on March 31.

In a release on Monday, IndiGo said Walsh has assumed charge as the CEO to lead the airline's next era of growth and global ambition.

The appointment of Walsh was announced on March 31, less than three weeks after the sudden exit of Pieter Elbers against the backdrop of massive operational disruptions at the airline in December last year.

As CEO, IndiGo said Walsh would lead the airline's overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience. "IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. "With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now," Walsh said. IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said Walsh's extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy.