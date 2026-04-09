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10 years of UPI: Many records, but limited incentives restrict growth

A decade after launch, UPI dominates digital payments but slowing growth and lack of MDR incentives raise questions over its next phase

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment
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Unified Payments Interface
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 10:38 PM IST
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Ten years on, the homegrown real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is used by more than 450 million Indians, clocking over 22 billion monthly transactions. 
Launched in April 2016 by then Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, UPI was conceived with a clear objective and later articulated in the central bank’s Payments Vision 2018 to promote interoperability. 
That principle led to a record 22.64 billion UPI payments with a cumulative value of ₹29.52 trillion in March 2026 alone. 
Despite the records, the growth rate is slowing down. In the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), UPI grew 30 per cent. In FY25, it was 41.75 per cent against 56.56 per cent in FY24. 
The slowdown comes as base effects kick in, given the large volume of transactions processed every month. However, UPI remains largely free of a merchant discount rate (MDR), limiting the incentives to invest in its further growth. 
Here is a look at how UPI has grown over the years. 
 
 
 

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Topics :UPIFintech sectorFintechfintech companiesNPCI

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

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