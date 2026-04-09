10 years of UPI: Many records, but limited incentives restrict growth

Ten years on, the homegrown real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is used by more than 450 million Indians, clocking over 22 billion monthly transactions.

Launched in April 2016 by then Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, UPI was conceived with a clear objective and later articulated in the central bank’s Payments Vision 2018 to promote interoperability.

That principle led to a record 22.64 billion UPI payments with a cumulative value of ₹29.52 trillion in March 2026 alone.

Despite the records, the growth rate is slowing down. In the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), UPI grew 30 per cent. In FY25, it was 41.75 per cent against 56.56 per cent in FY24.