73% banks see H2FY27 non-food credit growth above 14%: Ficci-IBA survey

The 22nd round of the FICCI-IBA Bankers’ Survey for the period July to December 2026 indicates a strongly positive outlook for overall non-food credit growth over the next six months, with the majority of respondents expecting credit expansion to remain in the higher double-digit range. Overall, 73 per cent of respondents expect non-food credit to grow by more than 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while 23 per cent anticipate growth in the 12-14 per cent range and only 4 per cent expect growth of 10-12 per cent. This suggests that 96 per cent of respondents expect non-food credit growth to be at least 12 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting broad-based confidence in robust credit demand.

The positive outlook is evident across all bank categories, although the intensity varies. Private banks report the most optimistic outlook, with 89 per cent expecting non-food credit growth to exceed 14 per cent while the remaining 11 per cent expect growth in the 12-14 per cent range. Among public sector banks, 73 per cent expect growth above 14 per cent, while 18 per cent anticipate growth of 12-14 per cent and 9 per cent expect growth in the 10-12 per cent range. Foreign banks present a relatively more moderate outlook, with 100 per cent of respondents expecting non-food credit growth in the 12-14 per cent range, with none projecting growth above 14 per cent.