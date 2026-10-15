Act as trustees of public money: HDFC Bank CEO-designate Anup Bagchi

Anup Bagchi, who is set to take charge as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, said on Thursday that professionals in the financial services sector must act as trustees of public money, putting society ahead of their institutions, teams and individual ambitions.

“We have to play in the true spirit of the trustee. There is no place for anybody who thinks that this is not an amanat (something held in trust) and that they have become zamindars (landlords),” Bagchi said, addressing students at the 34th Founder’s Day programme of the New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM).

Bagchi, who resigned as MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on October 1, is set to join HDFC Bank on October 27. He will also become the highest-paid banker in the country with a target annual compensation package of ₹35.9 crore. Finance reflects everything that happens in society, from payment transactions to home loans, he said, making it an integral part of the social fabric and a sector that cannot be allowed to operate without regulation. Since financial institutions handle public deposits, investments and insurance protection, those working in the sector must stay conscious of their responsibility, even when they head large hierarchies and are surrounded by people who need them, he said.

“Always, always, always, get up in the morning and you have to remind yourself that you are a trustee, nothing more, nothing less,” he told the students. Bagchi, who began his career in 1992 at ICICI, said the rapid pace of technological and economic change made continuous learning essential for young professionals entering the workforce. “Future does not belong to people who cling on to the past, without context. Context changes and we have to change with the context,” he said. He likened employees to pixels in a photograph, saying individuals must understand both their specific roles and how they contribute to the larger institution. While young professionals often focus on individual achievements, they must recognise that an institution’s success depends on the contribution of its constituent parts.

The order of priority, he said, must be society first, then institution, then team, then self. Drawing on cricket, he noted that the man-of-the-match award almost always goes to the winning team. “You invert it, you are not going to win for long,” he said. He also cautioned against treating competence and technical skills as sufficient for success. Professionals must build networks of goodwill and trust, he said, by keeping their promises and communicating honestly when they cannot fulfil them. Bagchi said trust and goodwill often take time to yield results but compound over the long term. Careers, he argued, are more like marathons than sprints, requiring stamina, resilience and the ability to recover from setbacks.

“It’s not a straight line,” he said, adding that professionals would encounter both good and bad periods, but what mattered was continuing to make progress over time. Luck and blessings also played a role, he said, but individuals could improve their chances by strengthening their competence and building goodwill. On decision-making, Bagchi said much of finance, outside operations, was about judgement and assessing uncertain future outcomes. Since these depended on variables beyond one’s control, professionals should think in probabilities rather than assume that results were predetermined. “There is no perfection in judgement,” he said, urging young professionals to keep refining their understanding as circumstances changed.