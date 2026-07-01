Advances growth outpaces deposits at smaller private banks in Q1 FY27

Private sector lenders South Indian Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank reported growth in advances that outpaced deposit growth in the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).

South Indian Bank posted a 17.01 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in advances to ₹1.04 trillion, while deposits grew 11.39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.26 trillion. Low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits rose 14.61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41,493 crore.

The bank also said that during the quarter ended 31 March 2026, it had technically written off loans worth ₹1,048 crore. Had this not been done, the Y-o-Y growth in advances as on 30 June 2026 would have been 18 per cent.