ATM cassette-swap rollout delayed again as banks go big on cash recyclers

However, Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer, OKI India, which is the Indian arm of the Japanese ATM manufacturer, says there’s a clear and sustained shift toward cash CRMs. Banks today are far more focused on efficiency, automation, and reducing the cost of cash operations. “CRMs help banks achieve all of these by automating deposits and withdrawals in the same device, reducing cash handling at branches, lowering cash-in-transit expenses, and improving uptime”, she said.
The cassette swap model was to be rolled out across 30 cities and cover the network of 265,000-odd ATMs in the country by FY24. This flowed from the DK Mohanty Committee on Currency Movement set up in October 2016 to examine and mitigate risks arising from open-cash replenishment. On April 12, 2018, the central bank asked banks to shift to lockable cassettes in a phased manner covering at least one-third of ATMs such that all ATMs adopted cassette swaps by FY21.