ATM cassette-swap rollout delayed again as banks go big on cash recyclers

Industry sources said that nearly 30 per cent of the current installed 265,00 ATMs are now recyclers, while as many as 80 per cent of new ATMs are also recyclers. Simply put, the idea of cassette swap is being made redundant because with an increasing number of CRMs put into play, the number of legacy standalone cash dispensing ATMs is declining, making the switch moot. Also, in 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that CRMs need not adhere to the cassette swap method. Banks' onsite ATMs were also put outside the purview of cassettes as cash can be loaded from within the branch.