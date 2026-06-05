ATM industry calls for cash-recycler interoperability as costs rise

A big multiplier effect of the installation of recyclers is that small business owners can deposit surplus daily cash balances, which would be credited to their accounts immediately without ever visiting a bank branch.

CRMs also help reduce cash-loading costs. The fact that Rs 500 notes are more widely circulated than the now-withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes means more trips by cash vans to replenish regular ATMs with the lower-denomination currency at present.

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 trillion at the close of business on May 19, 2023 (when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced), has fallen to Rs 5,451 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2026. Thus, 98.47 per cent of this denomination in circulation as of May 19, 2023, has been returned. The Rs 2,000 banknotes, however, continue to be legal tender.