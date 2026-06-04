ATMs running out of cash, IBA alerted over service disruption risks

CATMi is the representative body of entities that keep the ATM network running. They include ATM manufacturing and outsourcing players; white-label operators; payment service, cash replenishment and cash-in-transit firms; and those in the ATM security service and solutions space.

At the heart of the current logjam are ATM-channel metrics. The interchange fee (what a bank pays another when its debit card is used on the latter’s ATM), currently set at ₹19, is seen as not capturing costs. The problem has been compounded by rising fuel prices following the West Asia crisis and the Code on Wages, which resulted in minimum-wage revisions across several states.