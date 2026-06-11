Axis Bank matches peers with 6% FCNR(B) rate under RBI's spl deposit scheme

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, and Axis Bank, the third-largest private sector lender, have raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits by up to 310 basis points (bps) and 305 bps, respectively, taking rates to as high as 6 per cent for deposits with maturities of three to five years, effective June 11. Both ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are offering a uniform interest rate of 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits across all maturities between three and five years. Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank raised interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits to as much as 6.15 per cent for deposits above $1 million with maturities of three to five years. Deposits below $1 million in the same maturity bucket will earn 6 per cent.

Meanwhile, state-owned Bank of Baroda launched a special FCNR(B) deposit scheme, effective June 11, offering higher interest rates on deposits with maturities of three to five years across major foreign currencies, including the US dollar (USD), British pound sterling (GBP), euro, Australian dollar (AUD) and Canadian dollar (CAD). Under the scheme, customers can earn up to 6 per cent on USD deposits, 4.75 per cent on GBP and AUD deposits, 5.15 per cent on CAD deposits and 3.75 per cent on euro deposits. Beena Vaheed, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “RBI’s recent measures to encourage foreign currency inflows into the banking system have created an enabling environment for banks to strengthen their FCNR (B) offerings for the NRI community. The move is a well-calibrated and multi-pronged measure aimed at attracting FCNR(B) deposits and strengthening the Indian Rupee”.

“Bank of Baroda’s new deposit scheme provides NRIs with an attractive opportunity to earn enhanced returns on their foreign currency deposits. As India’s international bank with a significant presence across multiple countries, the Bank is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity and maximise FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation”, she said. A number of domestic banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Central Bank of India, on Wednesday raised the interest rates on FCNR deposits by over 250 basis points (bps). SBI and HDFC Bank have increased their rates by up to 295 bps and 260 bps, respectively.

Karur Vysya Bank has raised its peak rate by more than 300 bps to 7 per cent for three- to five-year deposits. AU Small Finance Bank has raised its peak deposit rate by 195 bps to 7.1 per cent. The move comes after the RBI issued operational norms for the special FCNR(B) deposit scheme on Monday. Under the facility, the RBI effectively absorbs the entire hedging cost on these deposits, estimated at around 3.5 per cent. The country's largest lender, SBI, has launched a special scheme, "SBI Advantage FCNR(B) Deposit", offering a peak rate of 6 per cent for deposits above $1 million with a five-year tenor.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, raised FCNR(B) deposit rates by up to 260 bps. The bank, one of the biggest beneficiaries of a similar scheme in 2013, is now offering up to 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits in the three- to five-year maturity bucket. In 2013, HDFC Bank mobilised $3.4 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, while SBI collected $3.07 billion and ICICI Bank mobilised $2 billion. The measure attracted $26 billion through this policy alone and close to $34 billion through a combination of other measures. According to research by foreign and domestic banks, potential FCNR(B) inflow estimates vary between $20 billion and $30 billion, while some estimates exceed $40 billion.