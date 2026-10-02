Bajaj Finance plans to raise up to ₹175 bn via QIP, preferential warrants

Bajaj Finance has approved plans to raise up to ₹175 billion through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and a preferential issue of warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company’s board approved raising up to ₹117 billion through a QIP by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. It also approved a preferential issue of warrants convertible into equity shares for an aggregate amount of up to ₹58 billion to Bajaj Finserv.

The proposed fundraising comprises two components — an equity issuance to institutional investors and a warrant issue to the promoter. The company will seek shareholder approval for both proposals through an extraordinary general meeting, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.