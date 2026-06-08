Home / Industry / Banking / Bandhan Bank opens 8 new branches across 4 states, expands network to 1,984

Bandhan Bank opens 8 new branches across 4 states, expands network to 1,984

The bank said four of the new branches were opened in Karnataka, two in Delhi, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as part of its expansion strategy

Bandhan Bank
The branches were inagurated in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurgaon.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 2:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the opening of eight new branches across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, taking its nationwide branch network to 1,984.

The bank said four of the new branches were opened in Karnataka, two in Delhi, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as part of its expansion strategy.

The branches were inagurated in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurgaon.

"As our network grows, we stay committed to sustainable expansion and delivering innovative, flexible banking solutions that meet evolving customer expectations," Bandhan Bank Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Rajinder Kumar Babbar said.

With the latest expansion, Bandhan Bank's presence now spans 35 of the country's 36 states and union territories. The lender serves more than 32 million customers through over 6,380 banking outlets across India, it said.

Bandhan Bank said it had a deposit base of ₹1.66 trillion and advances of ₹1.54 trillion as of March 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 580 mn Jan Dhan accounts bring crores into formal banking system: FM

Have enough currency stocks to replenish ATMs: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Proposal for polymer banknotes under consideration: RBI Governor Malhotra

RBI proposes revised deposit rate framework, tighter disclosure norms

MSME loan portfolio grows 12.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 46 trillion in April 2026

Topics :Bandhan BankBanking sectorIndian banking sector

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story