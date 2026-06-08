Bandhan Bank opens 8 new branches across 4 states, expands network to 1,984

Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the opening of eight new branches across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, taking its nationwide branch network to 1,984.

The bank said four of the new branches were opened in Karnataka, two in Delhi, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as part of its expansion strategy.

The branches were inagurated in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurgaon.

"As our network grows, we stay committed to sustainable expansion and delivering innovative, flexible banking solutions that meet evolving customer expectations," Bandhan Bank Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Rajinder Kumar Babbar said.

With the latest expansion, Bandhan Bank's presence now spans 35 of the country's 36 states and union territories. The lender serves more than 32 million customers through over 6,380 banking outlets across India, it said.