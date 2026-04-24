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Bank credit grows by 15% in April 15 fortnight, shows RBI data

In the fortnight, credit contracted by 2.1 per cent or Rs 4.39 trillion, while deposits contracted by 2.2 per cent YoY or Rs 5.81 trillion

Bank credit grows by 15% in April 15 fortnight, shows RBI data
Bank credit and deposit growth slowed in April as post year-end balance sheet adjustments and global uncertainties tempered lending momentum.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
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Bank credit grew by 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fortnight ended April 15, 2026, lower compared to 16.1 per cent YoY growth recorded in the previous fortnight. On the other hand, deposit growth was 12.2 per cent YoY in the fortnight compared to 13.5 per cent YoY in the previous fortnight, RBI’s data showed.
 
In the fortnight, credit contracted by 2.1 per cent or Rs 4.39 trillion, while deposits contracted by 2.2 per cent YoY or Rs 5.81 trillion.
 
The previous fortnight was the last fortnight of the financial year (FY26), when banks rushed to meet balance sheet targets, resulting in higher growth of both loans and deposits.
 
On an absolute basis, banking credit in the system stood at Rs 209.21 trillion, while deposits in the system stood at Rs 256.48 trillion, as on April 15, 2026.
 
However, after strong credit growth in FY26, rating agencies expect moderation in growth in FY27 amid geopolitical uncertainties and a dynamic interest rate environment.
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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBank creditBanking sector

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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