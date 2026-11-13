Bank credit growth tops 19% for fourth straight month-end: RBI data

Bank credit growth remained above 19 per cent for the fourth consecutive month-end, accelerating to 19.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as of October 31, 2026, even as deposit growth moderated to 16.86 per cent, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Credit growth has remained resilient, hovering between 19.08 per cent and 19.54 per cent at successive month-ends since July. Deposit growth, meanwhile, has been more volatile, easing from 17.83 per cent at the end of September to 16.86 per cent in October.

The divergence between the two has widened in recent months. The gap between credit and deposit growth stood at 2.68 percentage points at the end of October, compared with 1.55 percentage points at the end of July.

Outstanding bank credit stood at ₹231.82 trillion at the end of the October 31 fortnight, registering an increase of ₹37.89 trillion over the year. Aggregate deposits rose to ₹282.51 trillion, up ₹40.75 trillion over the same period. On a fortnightly basis, bank credit increased by ₹4.4 trillion, or 1.9 per cent, while aggregate deposits rose by ₹3.75 trillion, or 1.3 per cent. “Some part of the credit expansion could be attributed to the seasonal pick-up in retail borrowing ahead of Diwali, particularly as festive demand typically drives higher demand for consumer loans. However, the growth is not necessarily driven by retail credit alone. There could also be a significant contribution from corporate lending, as elevated yields in the bond market have made market borrowings relatively expensive for companies, prompting some of them to turn to banks to meet their funding requirements. With corporate borrowers increasingly looking at bank financing amid higher bond yields, this could also be contributing to the sustained momentum in overall credit growth,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, director, CareEdge Ratings.

CareEdge expects credit growth to moderate in the second half of FY27 as the base becomes less favourable and borrowing costs rise following the RBI’s latest rate increase. The central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent at its October 7 policy review. Economists expect another 50-75 basis point hike in the repo rate. The increase is expected to feed through to lending rates, initially for loans linked to external benchmarks such as the repo rate, followed by loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) as banks’ funding costs adjust. Higher borrowing costs could temper loan demand from retail and corporate borrowers, while the narrowing liquidity surplus and credit growth outpacing deposit growth could put upward pressure on banks’ funding costs.