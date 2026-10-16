Bank deposits surge on FCNR inflows, but margin pressure looms for lenders

By Harshita Swaminathan and Rachel Yeo

Indian bank earnings will be closely watched after many raked in deposits at the fastest pace in two years.

Lenders including HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. brought in over $127 billion via special programs aimed at attracting dollars into the country and improve sentiment toward the rupee.

Under the programs, the Reserve Bank of India agreed to bear the hedging cost for banks, though lenders were forced to park the newly raised funds with the central bank, earning interest below the policy rate, risking margins. Analysts expect it will take several months to deploy the money into higher-yielding loans.

Margins may begin to recover from the October-December quarter as banks start lending the funds raised through the so-called Foreign Currency Non-Resident, or FCNR (B), deposit scheme. The RBI’s 25 basis point interest rate hike earlier this month should also help, as banks typically raise lending rates faster than the rates they pay depositors, providing support to margins.