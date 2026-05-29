Bank fraud cases halve, but value climbs to ₹48,000 crore: RBI data

Indian banks reported fewer fraud cases in 2025-26 but the total amount involved rose to its highest level in three years, driven overwhelmingly by frauds linked to loans and advances and concentrated in state-owned lenders. The banking system reported frauds worth ₹48,021 crore in 2025-26, up 46.4 per cent from ₹32,803 crore in 2024-25 and more than four times the ₹11,013 crore reported in 2023-24, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report for 2025-26 showed.

At the same time, the number of fraud cases fell to 10,114 in 2025-26 from 23,722 in 2024-25, a decline of 57.4 per cent. Compared with 35,800 cases reported in 2023-24, the volume of frauds was down by 71.7 per cent.

The divergence between the value and volume of frauds marks a sharp shift over the three-year period. While the number of reported frauds fell by more than two-thirds between 2023-24 and 2025-26, the amount involved increased by 336 per cent. “An assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that although the number of frauds for public and private sector banks has reduced, the amount involved has increased over the years,” RBI said, adding that while the number of frauds was highest under the cards, internet and digital payments category during 2023-24 and 2024-25, the advances category accounted for the largest share in 2025-26.

“In value terms, frauds were concentrated in the advances category across the three years,” it said. According to the data, public sector banks accounted for the largest share of fraud amounts in 2025-26. State-owned lenders reported frauds worth ₹35,709 crore, up 51.2 per cent from ₹23,617 crore in 2024-25 and more than four times the ₹8,092 crore reported in 2023-24. Public sector banks accounted for 74.5 per cent of the total amount involved in frauds in 2025-26, compared with 72 per cent in 2024-25 and 73.5 per cent in 2023-24, the data showed. The number of frauds reported by public sector banks declined to 5,418 in 2025-26 from 6,916 a year earlier and 7,446 in 2023-24.

Private sector banks reported frauds amounting to ₹11,399 crore in 2025-26, up 27.7 per cent from ₹8,927 crore in 2024-25 and more than four times the ₹2,667 crore reported in 2023-24. However, private lenders accounted for only 23.7 per cent of the total amount involved in frauds in 2025-26 despite accounting for 39.1 per cent of all fraud cases. The biggest source of fraud losses in 2025-26 was advances, which include loans and credit facilities. The data showed that frauds related to advances amounted to ₹40,774 crore in 2025-26, up 34.3 per cent from ₹30,367 crore in 2024-25 and 357.5 per cent higher than the ₹8,917 crore reported in 2023-24. Advances accounted for 84.9 per cent of the total amount involved in frauds in 2025-26, compared with 92.6 per cent in 2024-25 and 81 per cent in 2023-24.

The number of fraud cases linked to advances rose to 8,640 in 2025-26 from 7,924 in 2024-25 and 4,105 in 2023-24. Advances represented 85.5 per cent of all fraud cases reported in 2025-26. By contrast, frauds involving cards, internet banking and digital payments fell sharply both in value and volume. The number of digital payment frauds declined to 293 in 2025-26 from 13,332 in 2024-25 and 28,836 in 2023-24. The amount involved fell to ₹29 crore from ₹517 crore in 2024-25 and ₹1,452 crore in 2023-24. Digital payment frauds accounted for 80.4 per cent of all fraud cases in 2023-24. By 2025-26, their share had dropped to 2.9 per cent.