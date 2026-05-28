Bakrid 2026: Check bank holiday dates state-wise for May 27, 28 in India

Are banks closed on May 27 or May 28 for Bakri ID (Id-ul-Zuha) in 2026? Confusion over the Bakrid holiday date has grown after the Centre announced that all administrative offices in Delhi would remain closed on May 28 instead of the earlier notified holiday on May 27.

The Eid holiday was also rescheduled by the Telangana government from May 27 to May 28, 2026. Before scheduling branch visits or significant banking transactions, consumers are recommended to examine the holiday calendar that applies in their individual states, as bank holidays differ from state to state.

Bakrid 2026: Bank holiday on May 27, 2026

Banks will be remaining shut in Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for the Bakri ID (Id-ul-Zuha) holiday.

Bakrid 2026: Bank holiday on May 28, 2026

Banks will stay closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Jammu and Srinagar, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Goa, Meghalaya and Bihar to celebrate Bakri ID (Id-ul-Zuha) on May 28, 2026.

Why don't states have a bank holiday for Bakrid 2026?

In a statement issued on May 22, the Ministry of Personnel mentioned, "Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026)."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires a bank holiday for Bakrid, just like it does for many other holidays. Note that state-specific holiday lists are updated to confirm whether the closure will be held on the first or second day of the festival; however, the exact date is dependent on the moon sighting.

Are RTGS and NEFT services available during holidays?

The National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems are still available 24/7, including on holidays. Since December 14, 2020, the RBI has kept these digital fund transfer services accessible around-the-clock.

During bank holidays, ATMs remain operational, enabling users to make cash withdrawals, deposits, and other necessary banking transactions.

Bakri ID (Id-ul-Zuha)