Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Are banks open or closed today? Check status

Bank Holiday Today: Many Indians are checking the status of financial services as the country marks the 135th birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed as a significant national holiday.

However, bank closures are not uniform across the country. Alongside Ambedkar Jayanti, a rare convergence of regional festivals such as Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, and Tamil New Year (Puthandu) means your local branch may remain open or shut depending on where you live.

Bank Holiday today on Ambedkar Jayanti 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar indicates that most physical bank branches will remain closed on Tuesday. However, digital banking services—including ATMs, UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe), net banking, and mobile apps—will continue to operate 24/7, even if your local branch is shut.

Banks Closed: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and many other states. Banks open: Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Bank holiday today in major cities Bank branches will stay shut in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. ALSO READ: Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti Several major metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, will also mark a complete banking holiday. However, bank holidays in India are state-specific and some regions may witness limited branch operations depending on local notifications.

Bank holiday today: Branch services In most regions, branches of major lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Punjab National Bank will remain closed. However, their online banking services and mobile apps will continue to operate seamlessly. For the exact holiday status, customers are advised to check with their local branches, as bank holidays vary across states. For urgent needs, digital banking remains the most reliable option, while significant transactions are best planned in advance during extended holiday periods. Online services on bank holidays ALSO READ: PM Modi, VP pay floral tributes to BR Ambedkar on 135th birth anniversary Banking services are not entirely impacted by branch closures. For the majority of transactions, customers can use digital channels. There are IMPS, RTGS, and NEFT services available. Additionally, UPI payments are still uninterrupted. ATMs are still available for cash withdrawals. However, services like account updates and check clearance that need a branch visit will be unavailable today.

Upcoming bank holidays in April 2026 · April 15: Only in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal (Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day) · April 16: Holiday in Assam (Bohag Bihu) · April 20: Holiday in Karnataka (Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya) · April 21: Holiday in Tripura (Garia Puja) · April 11, 25: Second and fourth Saturdays ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow · April 5, 12, 19, 26: Sundays.