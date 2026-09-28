Bank holidays in October 2026: Check state-wise RBI holiday list of 11 days

Additionally, on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, banks are closed throughout India. In addition to state government notifications and RBI recommendations, the RBI announces bank holidays in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act.

· October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti- Nationwide

· October 10 Mahalaya Amavasye- Bengaluru and Kolkata

· October 31 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday- Ahmedabad.

Bank weekend holidays in October 2026

Certain days are designated as non-working days for banks under the "Negotiable Instruments Act" and others under the "Banks' Closing of Accounts" in the RBI's holiday calendar.

In addition to state and national holidays, banks in India will be closed on Sundays–October 4, 11, 18, and 25. In accordance with RBI regulations, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday, October 10, and the fourth Saturday, October 24.

Consumers must also note there are a series of strikes planned by bank employees unions for September. Further disruption could occur in October if the proposed nationwide bank strike by employees goes ahead. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced an indefinite strike from October 26, 2026, over its demand for a five-day working week in the banking sector. Customers can still access online banking services on these days even if branches will be closed. On bank holidays, NEFT, RTGS, online banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services are still accessible. The second and fourth Saturdays will be public holidays for all scheduled and unscheduled banks.