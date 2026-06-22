Bank lending grows faster than non-bank funding to commercial sector

Growth in bank-sourced funding to the commercial sector continued to outpace that of non-bank sources as of May 31, 2026, according to data published in the Reserve Bank of India's June Bulletin.

Non-food bank credit rose 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 213.79 trillion at the end of May 2026 from Rs 182.17 trillion a year earlier. In comparison, non-bank sources of funding increased 13.6 per cent to Rs 102.24 trillion from Rs 89.99 trillion during the same period.

As a result, total credit to the commercial sector increased 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 316.04 trillion as of May 31, 2026, compared with Rs 272.16 trillion a year ago.

Within non-bank sources, domestic funding stood at Rs 75.80 trillion, up 12.8 per cent from a year ago, while foreign sources rose 16.2 per cent to Rs 26.45 trillion. In terms of flows, non-bank sources mobilised Rs 1.94 trillion during the first two months of FY27, slightly higher than Rs 1.90 trillion in the corresponding period last year. The composition of non-bank funding, however, shifted towards overseas sources. Domestic sources contributed Rs 0.80 trillion up to May 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1.27 trillion a year ago, while foreign sources rose to Rs 1.14 trillion from Rs 0.63 trillion.