Bank of Baroda raises $8 billion via FCNR (B), exceeds initial target

State-run lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) mobilised $8 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special concessional swap scheme, exceeding its initial target of $4-5 billion, a person aware of the development said.

“We saw a strong response to the scheme, and it is a good success. The bank has raised $8 billion through FCNR(B). We are yet to decide where to deploy these funds,” a senior bank official said.

The sizeable mobilisation makes BoB one of the major beneficiaries of the special window, which was introduced in June to boost foreign currency inflows amid pressure on the rupee. The central bank had initially made the facility available until the end of September, but subsequently shortened the window by a month following the strong response.