Bank of Baroda raises FCNR (B) deposit rates by up to 50 bps within a week

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits by up to 50 basis points (bps), offering a peak rate of 6.25 per cent on five-year deposits.

Last week, the bank had announced a maximum rate of 6 per cent for the same tenor after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operationalised the FCNR(B) scheme under which it will absorb the entire hedging cost.

The sharpest increase has been in the three- to four-year maturity bucket, where the rate has been raised by 50 bps to 6 per cent from 5.50 per cent announced last week.

For deposits with maturities of four to five years, the bank has increased the rate by 35 bps to 6.10 per cent from 5.75 per cent. The five-year tenor rate has been raised by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent from 6 per cent. The upward revision is limited to US dollar-denominated FCNR(B) deposits. Interest rates on deposits in other foreign currencies remain unchanged, with the bank offering up to 4.75 per cent on British pound sterling and Australian dollar deposits, 5.15 per cent on Canadian dollar deposits, and 3.75 per cent on euro deposits. “NRIs can benefit from the dual advantages of wealth creation and liquidity by availing of the hassle-free overdraft/loan facility against FCNR(B) deposits, providing enhanced financial flexibility while enabling them to maximise their returns,” the bank said in a statement.