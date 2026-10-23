Bank of India Q2 profit rises 25% to ₹3,202 cr on strong NII, recoveries

State-owned Bank of India on Friday reported a 25.34 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹3,202 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹2,555 crore in the year-ago period, as healthy growth in net interest income and a jump in recoveries from written-off accounts outweighed a fall in treasury income and higher provisions.

Sequentially, net profit rose 4.37 per cent from ₹3,068 crore in Q1 FY27. For the first half of FY27, net profit rose 30.44 per cent to ₹6,270 crore from ₹4,807 crore.

Non-interest income rose 24.77 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,770 crore, even as treasury income, or profit from the sale and revaluation of investments, fell 35.99 per cent to ₹201 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹314 crore a year ago.

For the first half, treasury income fell 45.77 per cent to ₹615 crore. Recoveries from written-off accounts rose 190.21 per cent to ₹978 crore from ₹337 crore, while profit from exchange transactions rose 156.88 per cent to ₹411 crore. Commission, exchange and brokerage income declined 4.70 per cent to ₹487 crore. On a sequential basis, non-interest income rose 7.41 per cent, while treasury income fell 51.45 per cent from ₹414 crore. Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, said, “Our non-interest income has grown to around ₹2,700 crore in September 2026. The main component is recovery from written-off accounts, where the growth has been more than 190 per cent. Good recovery has been done by the bank there. From ₹337 crore in September 2025, it has now improved to ₹978 crore during this quarter. There has also been good profit from exchange transactions, where the growth has been around 157 per cent, from ₹160 crore last year to ₹411 crore in this financial year.”

Provisions rose 49.05 per cent to ₹1,887 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,266 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, they were down 4.84 per cent from ₹1,983 crore in Q1 FY27. The bank wrote back ₹212 crore on standard assets and others against a write-back of ₹31 crore a year ago. The tax provision rose 31.99 per cent to ₹1,089 crore from ₹825 crore. Credit cost stood at 0.12 per cent against 0.07 per cent a year ago and 0.15 per cent in the previous quarter. Net interest income (NII) rose 18.52 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,007 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹5,912 crore a year ago. Sequentially, NII increased 2.55 per cent from ₹6,833 crore in the previous quarter. Interest income rose 15.34 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,229 crore, led by a 19.53 per cent rise in interest on advances to ₹15,471 crore, while interest expenses increased 13.84 per cent to ₹14,222 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved by 6 basis points year-on-year to 2.47 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 2.41 per cent, but was down 5 basis points from 2.52 per cent in Q1 FY27. “Presently our NIM is 2.47 per cent, but if you see the domestic NIM, it is well above 2.70 per cent. For Bank of India, we have a large international presence, we are present in 15 countries, and 15 per cent of our book is international. The NIM in the international book as on 30th September is somewhere around 1.14 per cent, because of which the blended global NIM comes to 2.47 per cent. I would not give any number for December, but for the second half of FY27 we expect that the global NIM should be somewhere around 2.55 per cent,” said Karnatak.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.60 per cent from 1.81 per cent in June 2026 and 2.54 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio eased to 0.42 per cent from 0.51 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. The provision coverage ratio improved to 94.45 per cent from 93.83 per cent in June 2026 and 93.39 per cent a year ago. Fresh slippages during the quarter stood at ₹1,160 crore against ₹1,778 crore in the previous quarter and ₹887 crore a year ago. The slippage ratio was 0.15 per cent. Cash recoveries were ₹1,635 crore, while write-offs stood at ₹236 crore.

On the business front, global advances grew 20.58 per cent year-on-year to ₹8.55 trillion, while global deposits rose 21.59 per cent to ₹10.38 trillion. Global business rose 21.13 per cent to ₹18.93 trillion. The bank said these figures included FCNR deposits and advances canvassed under the RBI's special FCNR scheme during the quarter. Excluding these, the business mix grew 5.44 per cent sequentially and 18.48 per cent year-on-year. Domestic advances rose 17.84 per cent to ₹7.04 trillion. Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 18.68 per cent to ₹4.13 trillion. Retail loans rose 19.27 per cent to ₹1.74 trillion, MSME advances rose 20.27 per cent to ₹1.18 trillion, agriculture advances rose 16.34 per cent to ₹1.21 trillion, and corporate and other advances rose 16.67 per cent to ₹2.91 trillion. Within retail, home loans rose 17 per cent to ₹85,080 crore and vehicle loans rose 19 per cent to ₹26,349 crore. The domestic CASA ratio stood at 34.16 per cent, down 523 basis points year-on-year and 252 basis points from June. The global credit-deposit ratio stood at 82.41 per cent against 83.11 per cent a year ago.