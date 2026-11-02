Bank of India, Suryoday SFB raise interest rates on fixed deposits

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) and Suryoday Small Finance Bank have raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), offering higher returns across select maturities, following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shifting towards monetary tightening after its first repo rate increase in nearly four years.

BoI has raised interest rates on deposits of less than ₹3 crore and those between ₹3 crore and ₹10 crore across select maturities of one to less than three years, effective November 2. It has also introduced a special 500-day deposit scheme, offering an interest rate of up to 6.85 per cent for general customers, 7.35 per cent for senior citizens and 7.5 per cent for super senior citizens.

For deposits below ₹3 crore, the bank has raised the rate on one-year deposits to 6.6 per cent and on deposits with maturities of more than one year to less than three years to 6.7 per cent. Senior citizens will get an additional 50 basis points (bps), while super senior citizens will receive an additional 65 bps on deposits with maturities of 180 days to less than three years. For deposits of ₹3 crore to less than ₹10 crore, the revised rates stand at 6.55 per cent for one-year deposits and 6.65 per cent for maturities of more than one year to less than three years. The bank is also offering an additional 15 bps on non-callable deposits of above ₹1 crore for tenures of one to three years.