Bank strike deferred: Are banks open today? Here's what you need to know

Banks will remain open on Monday, after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) deferred its proposed three-day nationwide strike following a meeting with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) late on Sunday.

The strike was scheduled from September 28 to 30 and could have affected banking services during the half-yearly closing. The UFBU announced the deferment after its meeting with the IBA at 9:30 pm on September 27.

Why was the bank strike called: Key demands

The UFBU had announced the three-day nationwide strike on Friday over several pending demands. A key demand was the implementation of a five-day banking week, with Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays.

Currently, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, while they generally remain open on the first and third Saturdays. The unions also raised objections to the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers, saying changes were needed to address concerns raised by unions and associations. Other issues, including residual matters listed in the minutes of a March 8, 2024 meeting, were also pending resolution. UFBU Himachal Pradesh convenor Narendra Sharma told ANI that the unions were compelled to resort to industrial action as commitments made in an agreement with the government more than two-and-a-half years ago had not been implemented.

How did the unions agree to defer the strike? The decision to defer the strike came following a late-night meeting between the IBA and UFBU on September 27. Under the understanding reached between the two sides, a high-level committee comprising the IBA and UFBU will be formed to discuss the demand for declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. The committee will examine possible alternatives and seek a solution acceptable to stakeholders, including customers. On the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, discussions will begin with the IBA proposing modifications to the government to address observations raised by unions and associations. The two sides will also discuss the residual issues listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, to resolve them.

“ In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred,” the union body said. What happens next? The immediate impact is that the proposed September 28-30 strike will not take place. Bank branches will therefore remain operational on September 28, 29 and 30, subject to their regular working hours and any state- or branch-specific holiday. The larger issues raised by the unions, however, have not been settled through the deferment. The newly proposed IBA-UFBU committee will take up the question of remaining Saturdays as holidays. Discussions will also be held on modifications to the PLI scheme and other residual issues.