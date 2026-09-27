Bank unions defer 3-day nationwide strike following assurance from IBA

The proposed three-day bank strike from Monday called by the United Forum of Bank Unions was deferred following a meeting with the Indian Banks’ Association, the union said.

The union met the bank body at 9.30 pm on Sunday, and it was decided that a high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed to deliberate on declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays, the union said in a statement.

At present, second and fourth Saturdays are holidays for banks.

The committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all stakeholders and work out a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and, most importantly, customers, the statement said.