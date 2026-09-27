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Bank unions defer 3-day nationwide strike following assurance from IBA

IBA and UFBU will form a high-level committee to deliberate on declaring the remaining Saturdays as bank holidays and explore alternatives acceptable to stakeholders

bank, bank strike, strike
At present, second and fourth Saturdays are holidays for banks.
Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 12:30 AM IST
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The proposed three-day bank strike from Monday called by the United Forum of Bank Unions was deferred following a meeting with the Indian Banks’ Association, the union said.
 
The union met the bank body at 9.30 pm on Sunday, and it was decided that a high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed to deliberate on declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays, the union said in a statement.
 
At present, second and fourth Saturdays are holidays for banks.
 
The committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all stakeholders and work out a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and, most importantly, customers, the statement said.
 
“As regards PLI (performance-linked incentive) scheme of Scale IV and above officers, the discussion can start with IBA to propose modification to the government in the scheme to address the observations of the Union/Associations,” the statement said. 
The strike was mainly called to demand a five-day week for bank employees. A one-day strike was observed on 11 September, which impacted services in some parts of the country. The unions had threatened an indefinite strike from 26 October if their demands were not met.
 
The unions are also seeking updation and improvement of pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme, among other demands. UFBU has said it represents around 90 per cent of the banking workforce.
 
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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

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