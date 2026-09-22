Bank unions to go ahead with 3-day strike despite govt, management appeals

Bank unions will go ahead with their three-day strike from September 28 to 30 despite the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and bank managements appealing to them to defer the strike, as there has been no positive development on the unions’ demand for a five-day work week for bankers.

“…we call upon all our unions and members to go ahead and implement the call for three days strike September 28, 29, and 30,” the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UFBU and certain other unions and associations in public sector banks, supported by Regional Rural Banks, have called for a series of strikes in support of two principal demands — implementation of a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The government has decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance. However, with the demand for a five-day banking week yet to be accepted, the UFBU, the umbrella body of bank employee and officer unions, went ahead with a one-day strike on September 11. The unions have also announced an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands remain unresolved even after the three-day strike. “Today we had a conciliation meeting. Our main demand is introduction of five days banking per week. They did not agree, so we are going ahead with our strike call,” said C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association.

“In a country like India, three days banking strike is a big issue. There will be some inconvenience to people. But we have given one month notice to the government, one month ago. But they are not resolving the problem, what should I do?” he added. The three-day strike from September 28 to 30, when combined with the preceding weekend, is likely to result in an effective five-day closure of banking services. On Tuesday, a conciliation meeting was convened by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi, with representatives of the UFBU, IBA, DFS and bank managements attending the meeting.

According to the UFBU, representatives of the DFS and Ministry of Finance informed the meeting that the government had been taking several initiatives for the welfare of bank employees and that the issue of “5 Days Banking” was also under consideration. However, the government would have to take into account the views of various other stakeholders before taking a decision, the UFBU said. The IBA also said that the issue of five-day banking was under consideration. Both the DFS and IBA appealed to the unions to defer the strike, according to the UFBU. The UFBU, however, said it expressed “strong resentment and protest” against measures allegedly being taken by managements and other authorities to intimidate employees and officers, particularly Scale IV and above officers and probationary officers, against participating in the strike.

The union said such actions amounted to an “unfair labour practice” under Section 84 of the Industrial Relations Code. “Such threats, coercions and pressures will only prove counter-productive and hence such attempts are avoidable,” it said. On Monday, finance ministry officials met chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs) and asked lenders to make adequate preparations ahead of the three-day strike from September 28 called by employee unions to minimise disruptions. “Strikes cause disruption in banking services that inconvenience the public, impact the business of the bank, and ultimately harm the interests of bank employees. There is no fruitful outcome that is achieved through strikes. The Government remains committed to the welfare and well-being of bank employees and to addressing their genuine concerns through constructive engagement,” the Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry added that most concerns of the unions had been “substantially addressed”, while the remaining demand continued to be examined. It urged bank employees to refrain from striking, resolve issues through dialogue and ensure that banking services remained uninterrupted. Meanwhile, bank managements have also appealed to employees not to participate in the strike. “All the staff members are requested not to proceed on strike and let the pending issues be resolved through institutional process while ensuring that banking services in our bank remain uninterrupted,” said Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India, in an appeal to employees. Punjab National Bank, in an appeal to its employees, said the government and the bank were committed to the welfare of their staff and urged employees to avoid participating in the strike and contribute towards the continued growth of the organisation.