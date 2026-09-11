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Bankers' Books Evidence Act 2026 to come into force from October 1

Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026, is aimed at providing a modern framework for the use of banking records as evidence in line with contemporary banking practices.

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026 which got assent of the President of India last month, and is aimed at providing a modern framework for the use of banking records as evidence in line with contemporary banking practices, will come into force from October 1.

The notification dated September 10 appoints October 1, 2026 as the date on which provisions of the Act will come into force, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Act adopts a technology-neutral approach by recognising banking records maintained in physical, electronic, digital, virtual, cloud-based and other contemporary forms, it said.

It also provides for simplified and standardised certification of banking records, including through manual, digital or electronic signatures.

Greater clarity has also been provided on the summoning of bank officials where the bank is not a party to the proceedings, with a "special cause" to be recorded in writing by the court for such summoning, it said.

Further, the Centre may extend provisions to specified financial sector entities or classes of entities, allowing the framework to cater to the evolving financial landscape, it said.

These reforms reflect the government's continued commitment to modernising laws in line with technological advancements and evolving economic needs, promoting ease of doing business and strengthening a modern and efficient financial system, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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