Banking system liquidity improves to 4-yr high on back of G-sec maturities

“But if it falls below the corridor, below the SDF, that assurance is not given. Earlier this month as well, it was below the SDF on a couple of days, but they did not conduct VRRR. Given the ongoing West Asia situation and elevated crude prices, ideally they shouldn’t, because if they do, it will add to upward pressure on bond yields and money market rates,” she said.
The central bank, in its Monetary Policy Report, said that keeping liquidity surplus in the range of 0.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent of deposits is likely to maintain the spread between the WACR and the policy rate at 5 basis points–10 basis points.