Banks bid 3.2 times against notified amount of Rs 50,000 cr at VRR auction

Market participants speculate that this might be the last VRR auction conducted by the central bank as the liquidity condition is expected to improve in a few days due to government spending

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Banks submitted bids amounting to Rs 1.6 trillion, around 3.2 times against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, at the two-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRR) auction conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. This came a day after the liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 2.7 trillion.

During the most recent VRR auction conducted by the RBI on December 22, bids amounted to 2.5 times the notified amount. Preceding this auction, a seven-day VRR auction took place on December 15, wherein bids reached 2.7 times the notified amount. Notably, the December 15 auction marked the RBI's re-entry into such auctions after a six-month hiatus, with the previous one held on June 19.

Market participants speculate that this might be the last VRR auction conducted by the central bank as the liquidity condition is expected to improve in a few days due to government spending.

“This should be the last VRR by the RBI because Goods and Services Tax (GST) and advanced tax outflows are already done, and government spending is expected starting Friday,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “We can’t be sure, but a two-day VRR confirms that the liquidity will improve from here,” he added.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to more than Rs 2 trillion on December 18 due to advance tax outflows. It further widened to Rs 2.5 trillion on the back of GST outflows, market participants said. Liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter.

Topics :Indian banking sectorRBIBanking sectorIndian market

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

