Banks flag liquidity concerns over RBI's new forex derivative reserve rule

Banks have raised concerns that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) new cash reserve requirement on forex derivative transactions could tie up rupee liquidity needed for other treasury operations. The Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI), the industry body representing authorised dealers, is taking up these concerns and seeking clarity on how the rules will be implemented.

Under the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR) framework, banks must maintain a cash reserve with the RBI equal to 20 per cent of the rupee value of specified derivative transactions above $2 million. Lenders have proposed replacing it with an additional charge on clients, Reuters reported on Monday.

Banks have also sought the removal of the $2 million threshold, warning that it could encourage clients to split larger hedging transactions into smaller deals to avoid the reserve requirement. Banks have said such practices would be difficult to monitor. “FEDAI is taking it up because it is the self-regulated organisation and an industry body representing all the banks, to discuss with the RBI so that the whole industry has the same practices,” said a senior banker with a state-owned bank. The discussions follow the RBI's October 10 measures to curb speculative activity and excessive trading in rupee-linked forex derivatives, as the currency faces pressure from elevated crude oil prices and capital outflows.

State Bank of India said in a report that the reserve requirement, along with the other measures, could drain more than ₹1 trillion from the banking system over a longer period. The bank estimated that the FERR alone could require around ₹80,000 crore in reserves against fresh contracts on a rolling basis. This assumes monthly notional merchant forward sales stay at the FY27 average of $46.94 billion so far, and that 10 per cent of that notional falls below the $2 million threshold. It also uses an exchange rate of ₹95 per dollar. “RBI’s swift move to cap the currency derivative position from $100 million to $5 million and restricting corporates to rebook cancelled forward contracts, appears more aligned to ‘cutting the crap’ surreptitiously stitched in currency movement. There should definitely be a marked drop in activities in NDF market but much of this will ultimately depend on the risk drivers affecting the global markets and how EM currencies gyrate against a nonchalant Greenback,” the report said.