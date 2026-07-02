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Banks' loan growth outpaces deposit growth in Q1 across public, pvt lenders

Business updates from public and private sector banks showed advances growing faster than deposits during the April-June quarter, reflecting sustained credit demand

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Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
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Commercial banks that have announced their business updates for the April-June quarter of the current financial year showed loan growth outpaced deposit growth.
 
Punjab National Bank posted 11.74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in domestic advances to 12.06 trillion as of June 30, 2026, while domestic deposits grew 8.63 per cent Y-o-Y to 16.70 trillion.
 
Another large public sector bank (PSB), Bank of Baroda, saw its domestic advances grow 16.14 per cent Y-o-Y to 11.51 trillion and domestic deposits increase 14.74 per cent Y-o-Y to 13.82 trillion as of June 30, 2026.
 
Among private sector banks, J&K Bank witnessed 25.51 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to 1.31 trillion, while deposits grew 16.75 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.73 trillion. South Indian Bank posted 17.01 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to 1.04 trillion, while deposits grew 11.39 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.26 trillion. Low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 14.61 per cent to 41,493 crore.
 
The bank also said that during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, it had technically written off an amount of 1,048 crore, and had it not done so, the Y-o-Y growth in advances as of June 30, 2026, would have been 18 per cent.
 
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posted 27.01 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to 57,306 crore as of June 30, 2026, while deposits grew 19.71 per cent Y-o-Y to 64,409 crore. CASA deposits grew 16.94 per cent Y-o-Y to 16,852 crore.
 
Dhanlaxmi Bank posted 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to 15,785 crore, while deposits expanded 17.10 per cent Y-o-Y to 19,403 crore. CASA deposits increased 19.55 per cent Y-o-Y to 5,589 crore.
 
   

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Topics :BanksDepositPunjab National Bank

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

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