Banks' loan growth outpaces deposit growth in Q1 across public, pvt lenders

The bank also said that during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, it had technically written off an amount of 1,048 crore, and had it not done so, the Y-o-Y growth in advances as of June 30, 2026, would have been 18 per cent.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posted 27.01 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to 57,306 crore as of June 30, 2026, while deposits grew 19.71 per cent Y-o-Y to 64,409 crore. CASA deposits grew 16.94 per cent Y-o-Y to 16,852 crore.
Dhanlaxmi Bank posted 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to 15,785 crore, while deposits expanded 17.10 per cent Y-o-Y to 19,403 crore. CASA deposits increased 19.55 per cent Y-o-Y to 5,589 crore.