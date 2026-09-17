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Banks may soon hit infra exposure limits, need to recycle capital: NaBFID

Banks face imminent credit exposure limits for infra developers amid the growing need for infra investment, making it necessary to explore alternative structures and recycle bank capital, NaBFID Dy MD

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure
Representative image | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:13 PM IST
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Banks face imminent credit exposure limits for infrastructure developers amid the growing need for infrastructure investment, making it necessary to explore alternative financing structures and recycle bank capital, NaBFID Deputy Managing Director Monika Kalia said on Thursday.

"Looking at the need for infrastructure investment in the country, the kind of capital the banks will have, we will soon run out of the exposure limits on the developers," Kalia said during the panel discussion at NaBFID's Infrastructure Conclave 2026.

She said market participants need to explore structures that can help sustain infrastructure financing without requiring banks to raise capital to an exponential level.

Kalia said seasoned assets that have demonstrated stable cash flows should move out of the banking system to other investors, including through securitisation.

"But seasoned assets, which have shown the stability of the cash flows, need to go out of the banking system to the other participants," the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) official said.

She said such assets could be transferred from banks' books through securitisation, including synthetic structures, to different participants.

"And they need to go out from the banking book, whether in a synthetic manner, or otherwise, to the different participants," she added.

Kalia stressed that both availability and cost of capital were important considerations for infrastructure financing.

"Because it is not only the availability of the capital; the cost of capital is equally important," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

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