Banks pare FCNR (B) inflow expectations amid leverage and tax hurdles

HDFC Bank and Yes Bank said they are offering up to 9x leverage to eligible NRI customers. ICICI Bank said the extent of leverage would depend on the customer's profile and the amount its partner banks are willing to extend, while Kotak Mahindra Bank said it is offering leverage only for FCNR (B) deposits above a specified threshold. Depending on the counterparty banks' jurisdiction and policies, leverage ranges from 9x to 19x, bankers said.

“On our own leverage programme, the amount we can offer depends on the borrowings we raise. At the same time, we have to balance our funding mix, as we do not want borrowings to become an unduly large share of our liabilities. Given these considerations, we expect roughly one-third of the total mobilisation we are targeting to be supported through our own leverage, while the remainder will come through a combination of leverage from partner banks and direct FCNR (B) deposits,” said Jagdishan.