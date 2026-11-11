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Banks push fintechs to plug fraud risks amid surge in digital payments

Banks are tightening merchant onboarding and payout checks at fintech firms amid rising cyber fraud risks and record digital payment volumes during the festive season

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Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 11:14 PM IST
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India’s busiest spending season became a test of vigilance for the payments industry, as banks asked fintech companies to tighten due diligence on merchants they onboard, according to industry sources and an email sent by a bank to its fintech partner, which was reviewed by Business Standard. 
Sponsor banks advised their fintech partners to strengthen merchant onboarding checks, tighten beneficiary registration and restrict straight-through processing of payouts — the automated systems that allow businesses to transfer money to thousands of bank accounts without manually verifying each transaction. 
The email referred to fraud-related developments at “a large payment aggregator and advisories issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)”. Business Standard could not immediately ascertain the identity of the payment aggregator. 
The heightened scrutiny came as festival spending drove digital payments to record levels, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processing 975 million transactions alone on November 7, a day before Diwali. It also reflected the shrinking window between the discovery of software vulnerabilities and their exploitation by attackers, as artificial intelligence (AI) makes it easier to identify and exploit weaknesses in digital systems. 
“There are some hygiene checks and balances in place such as handling of application programming interface (API) keys, other forms of authentication, restricting some internet protocol (IP) addresses, and new ways of handling keys has been proposed by banks,” a founder of a payments processing fintech said. 
API keys are secret codes issued by payment firms to each business they serve. A merchant’s software attaches these keys to every instruction it sends, whether to collect a payment or transfer money to a bank account. The payment firm then processes the instruction without requiring additional authentication, such as a one-time password (OTP). 
The risk is that these keys are stored on merchants’ own servers. If an attacker breaches a server, it can steal the keys and use them to issue instructions that the payment firm may find indistinguishable from legitimate transactions. PHP2Shell, a recently identified vulnerability in software that runs nearly 70 per cent of the world’s websites, illustrates the kind of weakness that makes such break-ins possible. 
In response, payment firms have begun rotating API keys more frequently, replacing existing credentials so that stolen copies become invalid, according to two senior executives at separate payment firms. They are also restricting IP addresses, ensuring that payment instructions are accepted only from approved internet addresses. 
“If there has been evidence of an attack which comes to the attention of a website owner, they will have to change their keys. You have to change those keys because they can be exploited if somebody else has had access to that server,” a second founder explained. 
Payouts, a key component of large-scale payment operations, have come under renewed scrutiny as firms work to plug these vulnerabilities. 
An attacker with access to a merchant’s stolen API keys can use the payouts system to divert funds to mule accounts, from which the money can be withdrawn within minutes. Detecting such fraud is difficult because legitimate payout operations can look much the same: Large sums transferred rapidly to accounts that have not previously received payments. The surge in festival transaction volumes can make suspicious transfers harder to distinguish from routine activity. 
“We are being attacked everyday and as regulated companies we have built systems to prevent, identify and detect if somebody gets access to something that they shouldn’t. But, a lot of old school systems, where nobody really builds those checks and balances, are required to keep up,” one of the persons quoted above said. 
Last week, the RBI issued a consolidated cyber security framework for all non-bank payment system operators (PSOs).
The revised Master Directions on Cyber Resilience and Digital Payment Security Controls cover entities including the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), card networks, payment aggregators, prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers and white-label ATM operators (WLAOs), among others.
 
   

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Topics :Digital Paymentsfintech companiesRBIcybersecurity

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

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