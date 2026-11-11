Banks push fintechs to plug fraud risks amid surge in digital payments

API keys are secret codes issued by payment firms to each business they serve. A merchant’s software attaches these keys to every instruction it sends, whether to collect a payment or transfer money to a bank account. The payment firm then processes the instruction without requiring additional authentication, such as a one-time password (OTP).

The risk is that these keys are stored on merchants’ own servers. If an attacker breaches a server, it can steal the keys and use them to issue instructions that the payment firm may find indistinguishable from legitimate transactions. PHP2Shell, a recently identified vulnerability in software that runs nearly 70 per cent of the world’s websites, illustrates the kind of weakness that makes such break-ins possible.