Banks' Q2 net profit tops ₹1.16 trillion, rises 20% on strong earnings

“The banking sector delivered a decent performance in Q2, supported by improving asset quality, healthy profitability and reasonable NII growth. However, growth in NII, against higher credit growth, indicates some pressure on spreads and underlying margin compression. System liquidity will be a key monitorable for banks. The liquidity surplus, which was around ₹11 trillion at the beginning of September, had fallen to less than ₹1 trillion by the end of October following the RBI’s measures on liquidity absorption. While banks have mobilised substantial FCNR (B) deposits, their ability to deploy these funds and sustain credit growth will be important. Overall, the banking-sector outlook remains stable, but NIMs, liquidity conditions and the impact of further rate increases will be key factors to watch in the coming quarters,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.