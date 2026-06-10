HDFC Bank, peers increase FCNR deposit rates to 6% after RBI move

Major domestic banks have started raising interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operationalised a US dollar-rupee forex swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender and one of the biggest beneficiaries of a similar scheme in 2013, on Wednesday raised FCNR(B) deposit rates by up to 260 basis points (bps).

The bank is now offering up to 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits in the three- to five-year maturity bucket.

Some other private sector lenders, including Yes Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, have also hiked their FCNR(B) rates and are offering as much as 7.10 per cent on deposits in the three- to five-year tenor bucket.

As part of measures to attract foreign capital, the RBI last week said authorised dealer banks raising fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years would be eligible for a facility under which the central bank will bear the full hedging cost until September 30. Banks said that with the RBI absorbing the hedging cost, they can offer non-resident Indians (NRIs) deposit rates at least 200 bps higher than current levels. According to research by foreign and domestic banks, potential FCNR(B) inflow estimates vary widely, ranging from $20 billion-$30 billion to more than $40 billion.

Barclays said $25 billion-$30 billion of FCNR inflows is a reasonable base-case estimate over the next few months, lower than the roughly $34 billion mobilised in 2013, given tighter global liquidity conditions. MUFG Bank has pencilled in $20 billion of funds coming through this route as its base-case estimate, while SBI Research expects inflows of $40 billion-$45 billion via the FCNR(B) route. The RBI, earlier this week, while operationalising the US dollar-rupee forex swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years, said banks would be free to price such deposits according to their internal policies, subject to existing regulatory ceilings.

The RBI is absorbing the entire hedging cost for such inflows. The concessional forex swap facility will be available to authorised dealer category-I banks for eligible FCNR(B) deposits mobilised in any freely convertible currency, with swaps to be undertaken in US dollars. According to the RBI, the swap facility will be available for fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilised in any freely convertible currency, including deposits renewed upon maturity, for a minimum tenor of three years and a maximum tenor of five years. However, the swap facility with the RBI will be available only in US dollars. For FCNR(B) deposits mobilised in permissible foreign currencies other than the US dollar, banks may determine the equivalent US dollar amount eligible for swapping by converting the deposits at prevailing market rates on the day of the swap transaction.