Banks see up to 50-bp cut in funding costs on back of liquidity surge

Surplus liquidity due to robust foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), flows is expected to lower banks’ cost of funds by up to 50 basis points as dependence on higher-cost certificates of deposit (CDs) eases, said senior banking officials. The surplus is expected to support credit expansion, particularly short-term lending, while enabling refinancing agencies to prepay costlier loans. Banks’ liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) may improve by up to 1 percentage point, they added.

The impact is already visible in the CD market, with issuances falling sharply in August as banks face less pressure to raise short-term funds.

According to Prime Database, banks raised Rs 68,130 crore through CDs in August, the lowest since April 2026, when issuances stood at Rs 45,700 crore. In comparison, banks raised Rs 1.11 trillion in May, Rs 1.80 trillion in June and Rs 95,945 crore in July.

HDFC Bank, Small Industries Development Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Central Bank of India were the top five issuers in August, together raising Rs 46,770 crore, or 68.7 per cent of total issuances, the data showed. CD rates have also declined sharply since the Reserve Bank of India announced the FCNR(B) swap facility on June 8. The three-month CD rate fell 130 basis points to 5.86 per cent on September 3 from 7.16 per cent on June 8. The six-month rate declined 99 bps to 6.46 per cent from 7.45 per cent, while the nine-month rate fell 53 bps to 6.94 per cent from 7.47 per cent. The one-year CD rate declined 50 bps to 7.02 per cent from 7.52 per cent. The one-month rate fell 74 bps to 5.52 per cent from 6.26 per cent.

Jefferies said in a report that the three-month CD rate had fallen 90 bps in August alone, while the six-month rate declined 50 bps during the month. Its data showed the three-month CD rate at 5.9 per cent on September 3, compared with 6.8 per cent on August 4. CD issuances are expected to fall further as surplus liquidity in the banking system is likely to rise. Market participants expect it to touch around Rs 13.7 trillion as the impact of the FCNR(B) inflows works through the banking system. “With such surplus liquidity, the cost of funds for banks will come down. Most banks, particularly towards the quarter-end, depend on Certificates of Deposit (CDs) to improve their credit growth or achieve their targets. CD rates had gone up to around 7.5 per cent earlier, but have now come below 7 per cent because banks are flush with liquidity and do not need to raise CDs,” said a senior banking official. “There will be some kind of rate reduction, and banks can deploy these funds at lower rates. The cost of funds may come down by a maximum of around 50 basis points, although the impact will not be very significant as this is for a shorter period,” the banker said.

Jefferies estimates that FCNR(B) deposits could create an additional annual profit pool of Rs 100-110 billion for banks, equivalent to around 2 per cent of profit before tax. It expects banks to normalise margins over two to four quarters by reducing their dependence on high-cost wholesale deposits, lowering the share of government securities held towards LCR requirements and reducing low-margin overseas trade financing. The surplus could also support credit expansion, particularly shorter-tenure lending. “There will be multiplier effects due to this surplus liquidity. Public sector enterprises, which generally avail short-term loans of 30, 60 or 90 days at lower rates, will also benefit. They will be able to get funds at a lower price and may prepay older loans that are at higher rates. This will reduce their burden and help them save on interest costs,” said a senior official at a state-owned bank.

Banks could either deploy the funds into fresh loans, use them to refinance older high-cost borrowings or park them with the RBI under the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF). “From a banking perspective, the surplus liquidity can be used for credit expansion, including shorter-tenure lending, and for prepayment of older, higher-cost borrowings. The third option is deployment of funds under the SDF, where many banks are likely to park their surplus liquidity. However, maximum funds should go towards quarter-end credit expansion,” the banker said. The liquidity infusion is also expected to improve banks’ LCR by up to 1 percentage point. Among large lenders, Kotak Mahindra Bank had an LCR of around 144 per cent at the end of the June quarter, followed by State Bank of India at about 125 per cent, ICICI Bank at around 122 per cent, Axis Bank at about 119 per cent, Bank of Baroda at around 116 per cent and HDFC Bank at around 115 per cent.