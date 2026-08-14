Banks seek more from ATMs as non-cash services remain largely unused

Another factor is the growing number of cash-recycler machines (CRMs), which allow both withdrawal and deposit, and their linkage with cassette swaps: cash is loaded through lockable trays compared to the practice of personnel loading cash at ATMs.

Industry sources said that nearly 30 per cent of the current installed 265,00 ATMs are recyclers, while 80 per cent of new ATMs are also recyclers. Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer of OKI India, the Indian arm of the Japanese ATM manufacturer, said: “Banks are under increasing pressure to make cash operations more efficient, automated and cost-effective. CRMs address this need by transforming how cash is managed—enabling deposits and withdrawals through a single device, reducing manual cash handling at branches, lowering cash-in-transit and operational costs, and significantly improving cash availability and uptime. CRMs are therefore becoming a key enabler of a smarter, leaner and more efficient banking infrastructure.”