Banks set to book treasury losses in Q2FY27 as bond yields harden sharply

Banks are set to report treasury losses in the second quarter of FY27 as bond yields hardened across the curve, leading to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on their investment books, said market participants.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond hardened by 42 basis points during the quarter, while that on the five-year bond rose by 43 basis points to 6.85 per cent. The 10-year yield closed at 7.17 per cent on September 30, after rising 22 basis points in September alone, its highest level since April 2024. The rise more than reversed the fall of around 32 basis points in the first quarter.