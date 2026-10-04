Banks set to book treasury losses in Q2FY27 as bond yields harden sharply

The yields on the seven-year bond and 15-year bond rose by 50 basis points and 40 basis points, respectively, in Q2FY27.
Yields rose as a global bond sell-off, higher crude oil prices and a weaker rupee weighed on the domestic market. Global bonds closed out September with their worst month in years, with the US 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5.34 per cent, its highest level since 2002. Brent crude climbed back above $100 a barrel, having fallen to pre-Iran-US war levels in the first quarter, which revived concerns over imported inflation.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond crossed 7 per cent on September 11, driven by the surge in crude oil prices, the global bond sell-off and expectations of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee.