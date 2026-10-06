Banks sweeten offers for retail customers as festive shopping picks up

The bank is also offering Xpress personal loans starting at 9.99 per cent per annum, with loans of up to ₹50 lakh and no documentation; Xpress car loans starting at 8.25 per cent, with zero foreclosure charges and a tenure of up to eight years; and home loans starting at 7.2 per cent, with expert guidance. Gold loans of more than 75 per cent of the gold value are also available at attractive rates.