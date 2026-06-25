Banks wait & watch as dollar-bond investors seek richer returns

The additional coupon premium sought by investors was higher than what banks had expected, prompting lenders to reassess their plans. Sources said banks are unlikely to rush into the market unless pricing improves.

“Dollar bond issuances require significant preparation, and because the window is relatively short, only banks that have already done the groundwork are likely to come to the market. There are two or three banks preparing themselves, and a few more could potentially issue within this window, but it is not the flood of issuances that investors seem to be pricing in,” the source added.