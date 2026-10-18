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Banks weigh income impact of Irdai's proposed insurance commission caps

Banks are exploring higher policy sales and changes in product mix to offset potential fee income losses, while RBL Bank estimates a 50-60% decline in bancassurance income

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Banks are assessing the potential impact of Irdai’s proposed insurance commission caps on bancassurance and fee income.
Aathira VarierSubrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 6:59 PM IST
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Banks are assessing the potential hit to fee income from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) proposed caps on insurance commissions, with lenders looking to offset the impact through higher sales volumes, changes in product mix and alternative sources of fee income. While some banks expect the impact to be limited, others have flagged significant exposure if the proposals are implemented in their current form.
 
The proposed reforms include lower expense of management (EoM) limits for insurers and product- and channel-specific caps on commissions. They also envisage separate limits for individual and corporate distributors, with higher caps for individuals to account for the greater effort involved in sales. Banks, major insurance distribution channels and promoters of several insurers, are preparing their feedback for the regulator.
 
Axis Bank said it would explore multiple ways to mitigate the impact, including increasing sales volumes, changing its product mix and working with insurance partners to expand its share of the business.
 
“We will pursue a combination of all these measures. However, it is still at an early stage,” Subrat Mohanty, executive director at Axis Bank, said during the bank’s post-earnings media call. He added that lower insurance prices could benefit customers and support volumes.
 
HDFC Bank said it would assess the proposals before submitting its comments. Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said the proposed commission cuts were significant, but the overall impact would depend on whether lower costs translated into better policy persistency and higher volumes.
 
“The cut down in the commission rate is quite high. There are three other things that one needs to watch out for — what kind of persistency pick-up it provides, so that it could have a positive effect. The other could be lower cost of insurance, which could mean more volumes,” he said.
 
Vaidyanathan added that both distributors and insurers would need to review their cost structures as commission rates and EoM limits change.
 
ICICI Bank expects the impact to be limited, given the relatively small contribution of third-party products to its income. The bank said it sells insurance products from the ICICI group.
 
“In the overall context, the third-party [income] seems to be less than 1 per cent of our total income. So, I think whatever changes happen, they will have minimal impact on the bank,” Sandeep Batra, executive director at ICICI Bank, said. He added that the bank would provide feedback on the proposals and support the final guidelines.
 
The impact could be more pronounced at some lenders. RBL Bank has estimated that its bancassurance income could fall 50-60 per cent if the proposed norms are implemented in their current form.
 
Canara Bank has estimated an impact of up to ₹200 crore on its distribution income, including ₹120-145 crore from life insurance distribution. Federal Bank has also indicated that the changes could affect its income, but said it was too early to quantify the impact before the final guidelines and implementation timeline were known.
 
Analysts at IIFL Capital estimate that bancassurance contributes nearly 10 per cent of banks’ fee income and around 3 per cent of their profit after tax (PAT), limiting the overall earnings impact for the sector, though the effect will vary across lenders. The brokerage estimated the banking system’s bancassurance income pool at about $2.2 billion, following compound annual growth of 28 per cent over the past three years.
 
According to the brokerage, the contribution is highest at Axis Bank, followed by HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while it is lower at state-owned lenders and ICICI Bank.
   

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Topics :IRDAIBanking sectorInsurance

First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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