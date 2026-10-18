Banks weigh income impact of Irdai's proposed insurance commission caps

“In the overall context, the third-party [income] seems to be less than 1 per cent of our total income. So, I think whatever changes happen, they will have minimal impact on the bank,” Sandeep Batra, executive director at ICICI Bank, said. He added that the bank would provide feedback on the proposals and support the final guidelines.
The impact could be more pronounced at some lenders. RBL Bank has estimated that its bancassurance income could fall 50-60 per cent if the proposed norms are implemented in their current form.
Canara Bank has estimated an impact of up to ₹200 crore on its distribution income, including ₹120-145 crore from life insurance distribution. Federal Bank has also indicated that the changes could affect its income, but said it was too early to quantify the impact before the final guidelines and implementation timeline were known.