Banks weigh income impact of Irdai's proposed insurance commission caps

Banks are assessing the potential hit to fee income from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) proposed caps on insurance commissions, with lenders looking to offset the impact through higher sales volumes, changes in product mix and alternative sources of fee income. While some banks expect the impact to be limited, others have flagged significant exposure if the proposals are implemented in their current form.

The proposed reforms include lower expense of management (EoM) limits for insurers and product- and channel-specific caps on commissions. They also envisage separate limits for individual and corporate distributors, with higher caps for individuals to account for the greater effort involved in sales. Banks, major insurance distribution channels and promoters of several insurers, are preparing their feedback for the regulator.

HDFC Bank said it would assess the proposals before submitting its comments. Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said the proposed commission cuts were significant, but the overall impact would depend on whether lower costs translated into better policy persistency and higher volumes.

“We will pursue a combination of all these measures. However, it is still at an early stage,” Subrat Mohanty, executive director at Axis Bank, said during the bank’s post-earnings media call. He added that lower insurance prices could benefit customers and support volumes.

Axis Bank said it would explore multiple ways to mitigate the impact, including increasing sales volumes, changing its product mix and working with insurance partners to expand its share of the business.

ICICI Bank expects the impact to be limited, given the relatively small contribution of third-party products to its income. The bank said it sells insurance products from the ICICI group.

Vaidyanathan added that both distributors and insurers would need to review their cost structures as commission rates and EoM limits change.

“The cut down in the commission rate is quite high. There are three other things that one needs to watch out for — what kind of persistency pick-up it provides, so that it could have a positive effect. The other could be lower cost of insurance, which could mean more volumes,” he said.

“In the overall context, the third-party [income] seems to be less than 1 per cent of our total income. So, I think whatever changes happen, they will have minimal impact on the bank,” Sandeep Batra, executive director at ICICI Bank, said. He added that the bank would provide feedback on the proposals and support the final guidelines.

The impact could be more pronounced at some lenders. RBL Bank has estimated that its bancassurance income could fall 50-60 per cent if the proposed norms are implemented in their current form.