BC body pitches for IBA-led reforms for fast-growing banking channel

It may be recalled that an all-India survey conducted by the central bank on BCs during January-March 2024 observed that this ecosystem was marred by a significant proportion of inactive BCs. Their distribution was skewed in many places, as they tended to congregate towards market centres or bank branches. This compromises the need for equitable access for people and leads to a lack of access in remote areas. Insufficient and untimely remuneration was observed as a major reason for inactivity, service apathy, and certain unscrupulous practices among BCs. The lack of a fixed component in remuneration as a constraint was highlighted by several BCs during the survey.