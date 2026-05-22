BC body pitches for IBA-led reforms for fast-growing banking channel

The industry wants the IBA Standing Committee to conduct a cost-of-operations study before setting benchmarks. It also wants a standardised customer satisfaction measurement framework (survey methodology, frequency, sample size, scoring) with full transparency and a right to dispute. On specific grievance issues, BCs want a designated Grievance Redressal Officer at each bank, a 30-day response timeline, and escalation to senior management with ultimate recourse to the RBI ombudsman or equivalent forum.
Another BC pain point is penalties. Penalties should only be imposed if the deficiency is clearly defined, established through a fair process, and BCs are given written notice and an opportunity to respond. Furthermore, all liabilities in “bank-BC agreements must be specific, proportionate, capped, and based on proven crystallised loss. Unlimited liability without proven loss must not be permitted.”