BoB reports highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹6,532 crore in Q2FY27

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹6,532 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). The growth was largely aided by a sharp rise in non-interest income, driven by the sale of a portion of its National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares during the exchange's recent initial public offering (IPO). This is the lender’s highest ever quarterly profit.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,026 crore in Q2FY27, while non-interest income was up nearly 96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,881 crore, as the lender made treasury income of ₹4,093 crore during the quarter compared to ₹1,086 crore in Q2FY26, and ₹893 crore in Q1FY27.

In the quarter under review, the lender’s net interest margin (NIM) contracted 3 basis points (bps) to 2.74 per cent compared to Q1FY27. The bank’s provisions went up substantially, rising 93 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,382 crore in Q2FY27, although this was lower than ₹6,323 crore in Q1FY27. Fresh slippages were down to ₹2,392 crore in Q2FY27, compared to ₹3,183 crore in Q1FY27 and ₹2,669 crore in Q2FY26. Its asset quality strengthened in Q2FY27, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improving 21 bps over Q1FY27 to 1.78 per cent. Net NPAs were down 13 bps to 0.37 per cent during the same period.

The bank has raised FCNR(B) deposits to the tune of $8.08 billion under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window. BoB’s global advances grew 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.12 trillion at the end of Q2FY27, driven by a 39.7 per cent growth in international advances to ₹3.24 trillion. Domestic advances rose 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.87 trillion. On the deposits front, global deposits increased 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17.45 trillion. While domestic deposits grew 16.6 per cent to ₹14.83 trillion, international deposits rose 14.9 per cent to ₹2.61 trillion during the period. Domestic CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.39 trillion in Q2FY27.