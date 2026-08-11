Brics exploring ways to cut costs, speed up cross-border payments: RBI Guv

Brics countries are exploring ways to reduce the cost and increase the speed of cross-border payments, including through linkages between payment systems and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Ficci-IBA Annual Banking Conference (FIBAC), Malhotra said Brics had a task force on payments and that cross-border payments were an area of interest for all member countries.

“Cross-border payments is an area of interest for all of us, including the Brics, because we do feel that there is a lot of scope for reducing costs, especially for retail transactions, and increasing speed,” he said.

“Look at UPI, for example, it is instantaneous. Why do you have to wait for some hours, some days for your foreign remittances to take place?” Malhotra said. He said work was underway on various methods and options for cross-border payments, including CBDCs and linkages between multiple payment systems, but these were still at the discussion stage. On the use of local currencies for international trade, Malhotra said India was already trading in local currencies with a number of countries, although volumes remained small. “Volumes are, of course, small. We need to expand that,” he said.