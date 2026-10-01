Canara Bank's advances grow 16.83%, outpace deposit growth in September

The state-owned lender Canara Bank’s advances outpaced deposits at the end of September 2026. According to the quarterly updates, domestic advances of the bank grew 16.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12.63 trillion as of September 30, 2026, while domestic deposits rose 10.96 per cent to ₹15.48 trillion.

South Indian Bank, a private sector lender, posted an 18.67 per cent YoY increase in gross advances to ₹1.10 trillion, while deposits rose 18.70 per cent to ₹1.37 trillion. Its current account and savings account (Casa) deposits increased 17.56 per cent to ₹433.10 billion.

Among other banks, Karur Vysya Bank reported a 20.34 per cent increase in advances to ₹1.12 trillion, while deposits grew 15.96 per cent to ₹1.28 trillion. Punjab & Sind Bank’s gross advances rose 19.37 per cent to ₹1.26 trillion, while deposits increased 12.98 per cent to ₹1.53 trillion.