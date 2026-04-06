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CASA share in bank deposits rises in Q4, but trend seen as seasonal

Banks report higher low-cost deposits in March quarter, but analysts caution the uptick is seasonal amid persistent competition and pressure on deposit mobilisation

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Analysts at CareEdge had estimated the share of CASA deposits in the banking sector to be at around 37 per cent at the end of FY26, as against 38.9 per cent in FY25
Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:41 PM IST
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After falling for more than two years, commercial banks’ share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits to total deposits has increased in the recently concluded January–March quarter over the previous one, according to business updates by lenders.
 
Both private banks like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, and public sector banks like Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India, reported a higher share of low-cost deposits sequentially. Low-cost deposits are seen as margin accretive as they lower the overall cost of funds for banks.
 
This rise in the share of CASA is attributed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has prompted investors to look for less risky asset classes, along with competition among banks to garner more deposits.
 
However, for several lenders, the CASA ratio still continues to be below what it was in the same period last year. Analysts said the rise in CASA ratio is considered more seasonal than structural, as banks tend to see an increase in these deposits due to a rush to meet year-end targets.
 
“CASA of some banks rose in the quarter, as banks are trying to attract more funds, including overseas deposits, and increasing efforts especially during the year-end period and global headwinds,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.
 
HDFC Bank — the country’s largest private sector bank — saw an increase of 12.31 per cent in CASA deposits to Rs 10.61 trillion and an improvement in CASA ratio to 34.15 per cent at the end of FY26, as against 33.61 per cent as of December 31, 2025. Axis Bank — the third-largest private bank — reported a 10.6 per cent increase in CASA deposits in the January–March period, with the ratio inching up to 39.59 per cent from 39.11 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Among public sector banks, Union Bank of India recorded an increase in CASA ratio to 35.21 per cent, as against 33.96 per cent in the December quarter and 33.52 per cent during the same period last year.
 
While Central Bank of India had its CASA ratio increase to 47.31 per cent from 47.13 per cent.
 
“Q4 is a seasonally strong quarter in terms of CASA mobilisation and the trend has sustained so far, as visible from the provisional updates of banks. Most banks in their provisional updates have reported strong CASA growth, driving CASA ratio higher. CASA boost in Q4 could also have been an outcome of geopolitical uncertainty,” said Dnyanada Vaidya, equity research analyst, Axis Securities.
 
“However, the competitive intensity among banks for deposit mobilisation remains elevated, especially for CASA deposits. Thus, most banks have refrained from passing on the Dec’25 rate cut benefit, thereby keeping term deposit rates largely sticky. Thus, it would be inappropriate to conclude that the Q4 improvement in CASA ratios is more structural than seasonal,” she added.
 
Analysts at CareEdge had estimated the share of CASA deposits in the banking sector to be at around 37 per cent at the end of FY26, as against 38.9 per cent in FY25. The share was around 43.7 per cent in FY21. In FY27, the CASA ratio of the banking sector is expected to further reduce to 36.5 per cent.
 
As of December 31, 2025, outstanding deposits amounted to Rs 239.5 trillion, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, driven by 11 per cent growth in term deposits and 8.8 per cent growth in CASA deposits, according to the CareEdge report.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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