CASA share in bank deposits rises in Q4, but trend seen as seasonal

After falling for more than two years, commercial banks’ share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits to total deposits has increased in the recently concluded January–March quarter over the previous one, according to business updates by lenders.

Both private banks like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, and public sector banks like Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India, reported a higher share of low-cost deposits sequentially. Low-cost deposits are seen as margin accretive as they lower the overall cost of funds for banks.

This rise in the share of CASA is attributed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has prompted investors to look for less risky asset classes, along with competition among banks to garner more deposits.

However, for several lenders, the CASA ratio still continues to be below what it was in the same period last year. Analysts said the rise in CASA ratio is considered more seasonal than structural, as banks tend to see an increase in these deposits due to a rush to meet year-end targets.

“CASA of some banks rose in the quarter, as banks are trying to attract more funds, including overseas deposits, and increasing efforts especially during the year-end period and global headwinds,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.