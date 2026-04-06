CASA share in bank deposits rises in Q4, but trend seen as seasonal

However, for several lenders, the CASA ratio still continues to be below what it was in the same period last year. Analysts said the rise in CASA ratio is considered more seasonal than structural, as banks tend to see an increase in these deposits due to a rush to meet year-end targets.
“CASA of some banks rose in the quarter, as banks are trying to attract more funds, including overseas deposits, and increasing efforts especially during the year-end period and global headwinds,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.
HDFC Bank — the country’s largest private sector bank — saw an increase of 12.31 per cent in CASA deposits to Rs 10.61 trillion and an improvement in CASA ratio to 34.15 per cent at the end of FY26, as against 33.61 per cent as of December 31, 2025. Axis Bank — the third-largest private bank — reported a 10.6 per cent increase in CASA deposits in the January–March period, with the ratio inching up to 39.59 per cent from 39.11 per cent in the previous quarter.